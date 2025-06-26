Anger makes Messi more dangerous, says Miami coach Mascherano ahead of PSG clash

MIAMI :Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano believes Lionel Messi could channel his emotions into a standout performance against his former club Paris St Germain in Sunday's Club World Cup last-16 clash, suggesting the Argentine excels when he has a point to prove.

Messi, who joined PSG in 2021 after leaving Barcelona, spent two seasons in France, winning two Ligue 1 titles but failing to secure a Champions League trophy. His spell at the club was marked by a strained relationship with their fans, with Messi later admitting he had been "unhappy" in Paris.

"For us, it's better if Messi plays angry," Mascherano told ESPN. "He's one of those players who, when he has something stuck in his mind, gives a little extra."

Mascherano was part of Barcelona’s famous 6-1 comeback win over PSG in the 2017 Champions League last-16 when the Catalan side, who had lost the first leg 4-0 in Paris, were coached by PSG's current boss Luis Enrique.

Several Miami players took part in that epic encounter, with Jordi Alba staying on the bench, but Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets all starting.

Discussing the reunion with Luis Enrique, Mascherano said: "Luis Enrique is my friend, beyond having had him as a coach for three years.

"We have a very beautiful relationship. It will be an honour to face one of the best coaches I had in my career."