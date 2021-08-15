Angers go top as Nantes sink Metz in Ligue 1

Angers went top of the table in Ligue 1 after an impressive 3-0 home win over 10-man Olympique Lyonnais, while goals from Randal Kolo Muani and Ludovic Blas gave Nantes a 2-0 victory against visiting Metz on Sunday.

Promoted Clermont Foot also made it two wins out of two as they beat Troyes 2-0 at home, Brest salvaged a last gasp 1-1 draw against Rennes with a stoppage-time equaliser, while Reims and Montpellier shared the spoils in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

In the day's remaining two fixtures, St Etienne visit Lens while former European Cup winners Olympique Marseille are at home to Girondins Bordeaux in the evening kick-off (1845 GMT).

Angers were well worth their win over Lyon and could have inflicted a heavier defeat on the visitors, who had left back Maxwel Cornet sent off in the 65th minute after he was shown a second yellow card.

Sofiane Boufal fired Angers ahead in the 20th minute with a neat finish from a tight angle and the home side doubled their advantage in the 53rd through a Marcelo own goal as the defender stroked the ball past his goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

Substitute Azzadine Ounahi, who joined Angers from third division side Avranches during the close-season, scored his first top-flight goal with a fine finish after rattling the woodwork from long range moments earlier.

The result lifted Angers into pole position on six points from two games, ahead of second-placed newcomers Clermont Foot and Paris St Germain in third on goal difference.

Muani gave Nantes an 11th-minute lead against Metz with a classy touch after a Moses Simon assist and the winger also set up the second when Blas headed his inch-perfect cross from the left into the top corner.

Clermont Foot, who are competing in the top tier for the first time since they were founded in 1911, continued their dream start in Ligue 1 as a Mohamed Bayo brace sank Troyes, whose midfielder Issa Kabore was sent off in the first half.

Jeremy Le Douaron levelled for Brest in the dying moments after Sehrou Guirassy gave Rennes an 84th minute lead, while Reims held visiting Montpellier in a see-saw battle which produced five goals in the first half alone.

The home side fell behind to a Nicolas Cozza goal and then turned the tide thanks to a Moreto Cassama double before Andy Delort and Gaetan Laborde swung it back Montpellier's way. Ilan Kebbal equalised for Reims in the 83rd minute.

