Angola and Zimbabwe in 1-1 draw at Cup of Nations

MARRAKECH, ‌Morocco, Dec 26 : Angola and Zimbabwe each earned their first point at the Africa Cup of Nations following a 1-1 draw on Friday but ‌the result leaves both ‌facing early elimination.

They both lost their opening Group B clashes and are now left with difficult assignments in their last matches ‍next week which they will effectively need to win if they are to progress.

Angola went ahead in ​the 24th ‌minute when To Carneiro’s chipped pass fell perfectly for striker ​Gelson Dala, who ran onto it ⁠and squeezed the ‌ball in at the ​near post as Zimbabwe’s defence proved too slow in closing ‍down.

Zimbabwe’s veteran striker Knowledge Musona equalised ⁠with the last kick of ​the first half.

(Reporting ‌by Mark Gleeson, ‍editing ​by Pritha Sarkar)