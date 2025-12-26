Angola and Zimbabwe in 1-1 draw at Cup of Nations

MARRAKECH, Morocco, Dec 26 : Angola and Zimbabwe each earned their first point at the Africa Cup of Nations following a 1-1 draw on Friday but the result leaves both facing early elimination.
They both lost their opening Group B clashes and are now left with difficult assignments in their last matches next week which they will effectively need to win if they are to progress.
Angola went ahead in the 24th minute when To Carneiro’s chipped pass fell perfectly for striker Gelson Dala, who ran onto it and squeezed the ball in at the near post as Zimbabwe’s defence proved too slow in closing down.
Zimbabwe’s veteran striker Knowledge Musona equalised with the last kick of the first half.
