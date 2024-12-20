Angry gamblers responsible for nearly half of social media player abuse

LONDON : Angry gamblers were responsible for nearly half of the 12,000 abusive social-media posts aimed at tennis players this year, according to a report published on Thursday.

The study, undertaken by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), Women's Tennis Association (WTA), the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) and the United States Tennis Association (USTA) monitored 2.47 million posts across several platforms using an artificial intelligence (AI) detection system.

Fifteen accounts monitored by the Threat Matrix system were said to have breached criminal thresholds and referred to national law enforcement agencies.

"Protecting our players and the wider tennis family from online abuse is critical to us all," a joint statement from the four organisations said.

"That's why we came together a year ago to put a proactive monitoring service in place for our athletes and officials."

The system, launched at the start of the year, monitored all social media posts to players and officials during Wimbledon and the U.S. Open for harassment, abuse and threat.

It provides rapid threat assessment of personal safety and alerts social platforms of abuse and fixated threats.

As well as the 15 accounts flagged to law enforcement agencies, the study also found that a smaller number of accounts, 52 in total, were responsible for prolific abuse.

With tennis popular on betting sites, gamblers were responsible for 48 per cent of abuse, the report found, while sexist and inappropriate comments were the most common flagged posts.

The Threat Matrix system works in 39 languages and currently protects nearly 8,000 players, the tennis organisations said.

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka said the new tool in highlighting abuse was essential.

"No one should have to endure the hate that so many of us have faced through these platforms," she said.

"I am pleased that we now have the tools to help filter content and create a healthier online environment."