Angry Glasner says Palace squad has been 'abandoned'

LONDON, Jan 17 : Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner lashed out at the club's hierarchy after a 2-1 Premier League defeat at Sunderland on Saturday, saying his squad have been "abandoned completely".

Glasner, who led Palace to victory in the FA Cup last season, the first major trophy in their 164-year-old history, said on Friday he would leave at the end of the season.

He also confirmed on the eve of the trip to Sunderland that defender Marc Guehi, the captain, was set to join Manchester City - the latest high-profile departure from the squad.

"I feel we are being abandoned completely," he told the BBC. "I can't blame any player. They did everything they could and this has been going on for weeks and months now.

"We have 12, 13 players from the squad available and we feel no support. The worst thing is selling our captain one day before playing a Premier League game.

"We are preparing, it's the first [full] week we are training since September, and then we are selling our captain one day before a game. So I have no understanding of this."

City have agreed to pay 20 million pounds for Guehi, who was on the verge of joining Liverpool last year before the deal fell through at the last minute. Eberechi Eze, who scored the winning goal in the Cup final against Manchester City, was sold to Arsenal in August.

"I have always kept my mouth [shut], but I can't because I have to defend these players, because it was the 35th game today," he said. "If you get your heart torn out twice this season, one day before a game, it was with Eze in the summer, it was with Guehi now...

"What should I tell the players all the time? What should I tell them? And then I see the performance today for 50, 60 minutes - it was not easy with all the circumstances going here with 12 players from the squad.

"I look at the bench, I can't react, just kids on the bench, and this has not happened yesterday, this is weeks ago. That's why I'm really frustrated today."

Asked whether he would leave before the season is over, Glasner said: "No, never, I would never. I will go with this group of players until the end."