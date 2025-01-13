Angry Juventus working on turning draws into wins, says Motta

Juventus take on Serie A high-flyers Atalanta on Tuesday, and after yet another draw at the weekend, it will be an angry side preparing for a victory, manager Thiago Motta said on Monday.

Torino held Juve to a 1-1 draw on Saturday, and while the result means Motta's side are still unbeaten in the league, their 12th stalemate in 19 games leaves them fifth in the standings, and nine points behind third-placed Atalanta.

"We are angry because we did not win the Derby, but we are focused on tomorrow's challenge against a team that is doing very well," Motta told reporters ahead of Tuesday's away game.

"We are the first to be angry. Not being happy is correct, but we have the conviction that the work we are doing is right to earn victories.

"It will be a great match, very complicated like all of them, we face a team that is better than us, the standings say so. We go with respect, but wanting to play our game to get the result we want, which is always victory."

Juventus have failed to win when forced to play without striker Dusan Vlahovic this season, and after the Serbian missed Saturday's game with a muscular issue, he is a doubt for the trip to face Atalanta, while Francisco Conceicao is still out.

"We will evaluate Vlahovic in training this afternoon," Motta said.

"All players are important. Dusan is an important player for us, there is no doubt about it.

"When he is present it counts, we did well when he was not there, but we are not satisfied because we did not get the victory."