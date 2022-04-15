Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Angry Lyon fans try to invade pitch after West Ham defeat
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Angry Lyon fans try to invade pitch after West Ham defeat

Angry Lyon fans try to invade pitch after West Ham defeat

Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Olympique Lyonnais v West Ham United - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - April 14, 2022 Stewards form a line in front of Olympique Lyonnais fans after the match REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

15 Apr 2022 05:28AM (Updated: 15 Apr 2022 05:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LYON: Olympique Lyonnais fans tried to invade the Groupama Stadium pitch in ugly scenes after their side were knocked out of the Europa League following a 3-0 defeat by West Ham United on Thursday.

Dozens of supporters pushed the safety barriers that were held by stewards after the final whistle following the London side's 4-1 aggregate victory. 

France's Ligue 1 has been hit by a spate of fan violence this season and a Lyon game was called off in December after Olympique de Marseille's Dimitri Payet had been hit by a bottle thrown from the stands.

Nice were docked points after serious incidents during their game in August against Marseille, whose players clashed with home fans after they pelted them with missiles and stormed onto the pitch.

The northern derby between RC Lens and Lille was hit by crowd problems in September, with the start of the second half delayed after rival fans threw objects at each other before people ran onto the pitch, prompting riot police and stewards to intervene.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Europa League

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us