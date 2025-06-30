Angry Marc Marquez slams critics questioning brother Alex's racing hunger

ASSEN, Netherlands :Ducati's Marc Marquez launched a spirited defence of his younger brother Alex on Sunday, condemning critics who have questioned whether his sibling is deliberately avoiding challenging him for victories in sprints and races this season.

Marc, who has dominated the season with 15 victories across sprints and Sunday races, bristled when discussing social media comments and journalists' questions suggesting his brother might be holding back during their frequent one-two finishes.

Alex has finished second 14 times and he came in for criticism for not being aggressive enough to overtake his older brother, with the Gresini Racing rider sitting 68 points behind Marc.

"I was a bit angry because people must respect the other riders. Yesterday, many people I saw on social media and even some journalists asked me and told me that 'No, your brother is not attacking you as the others'," Marquez told TNT Sports.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"People started to say that and I was angry at that time because Alex is defending his colours, he has the ambition, for that reason he's second in the championship, because he's riding in a very good way.

"He's trying to manage his situation. But as we see today, another rider with another brand, with another nationality wanted to win, but he can't attack me, because if the front rider defends well, nobody can attack you."

Alex did not score points at the Dutch Grand Prix race on Sunday following a crash where he broke his hand, which requires surgery.

To drive the point home, Marc described how Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi finished second behind him at Sunday's race at Assen despite the Italian trying his very best to overtake him, eventually finishing less than a second behind the Ducati rider.

"And today Marco Bezzechi, why didn't he attack me? I was defending and I know that my weak point was at turn 11-12, that is the fastest area, it's a very narrow circuit and if you defend there, nobody can attack me," Marc added.

"So I was defending there, just trying to attack on the brake points.

"But I just want to say that people must respect the other riders and just enjoy the show. Everybody is defending his colours and everybody wants to win."

Victory in the sprint and race meant more to Marc after a bruising practice session on Friday when he crashed twice.

"Adrenaline is the best painkiller that exists, this is always my medicine," he said.

"But now I will rest for two or three days to recover, especially the ribs, the finger, the arm - the whole body. Big crashes are not the same (at) 20 years old as (when you are) 32!"