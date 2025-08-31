Anguissa nets late winner as Napoli down Cagliari

NAPLES, Italy :Napoli snatched a last-gasp 1-0 victory at home to Cagliari on Saturday as Frank Anguissa’s strike salvaged three points in a largely frustrating Serie A game for the Italian champions.

Deep into stoppage-time, Alessandro Buongiorno picked out Anguissa with a precise ball across the box and the unmarked midfielder slotted home the winner.

After a lacklustre first half that produced few clear openings, the second period was also subdued.

Leonardo Spinazzola went close for the hosts just before the hour mark, but former Napoli goalkeeper Elia Caprile dived low to make a one-handed save.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

As the match entered its final phase, Napoli looked the stronger side, and Matteo Politano curled an effort just over the far top corner.

Napoli kept pouring forward and Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time strike was gathered by Caprile before Anguissa delivered the knockout blow.

Relief was etched on the Cameroonian’s face as the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona erupted in celebration, the final whistle following moments later.

"We worked as a team and we need to continue like this. We're focusing on ourselves. We're always here for the fans and we'll do everything we can to always win at home," Anguissa told DAZN.

"It was a difficult match because Cagliari defended very well, but we fought and won."

AS Roma claimed a 1-0 victory at Pisa courtesy of a Matias Soule strike in the 55th minute, giving Gian Piero Gasperini two wins from two at the start of his debut season in charge of the capital club.