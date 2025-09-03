Anisimova eyes Swiatek revenge, Sinner-Musetti face off at US Open

NEW YORK :The U.S. Open quarter-finals will continue on Wednesday with Iga Swiatek and local hope Amanda Anisimova facing off in a rematch of this year's Wimbledon finale, while defending champion Jannik Sinner takes on fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

TOP WOMEN'S MATCH: ANISIMOVA V SWIATEK

Anisimova will aim to derail Swiatek's pursuit of a seventh Grand Slam title but her immediate goal will be to gain revenge for a brutal 6-0 6-0 defeat by the Polish second seed in the Wimbledon final in July.

The American, who returned to action last year following a mental health break, is embracing her opportunity after showing glimpses of her best form.

"At this stage of the game, you're going to play a really tough opponent regardless," Anisimova said.

"So to be able to have a rematch or to be able to face her again and give myself another chance, I'm really, really happy about that."

TOP MEN'S MATCH: SINNER V MUSETTI

World number one Sinner has been in typically ruthless form at Flushing Meadows, barring a third-round blip against Canada's Denis Shapovalov when he dropped his only set at this year's edition, and few will bet against him winning a fifth major.

Musetti faces the daunting task of halting his compatriot's charge and will be fully aware that the odds are stacked against him after Sinner notched up his 25th consecutive hardcourt win with a 6-1 6-1 6-1 win over Alexander Bublik.

Musetti thrives in adversity, however, having battled his way into his first hardcourt major quarter-final after emerging from a miserable run of form in North American tune-up events.

"I can't explain myself sorry. I'm a little bit emotional right now, because honestly the past month has been terrible," the Paris Olympics bronze medallist said after his win in the round of 16 over Spain's Jaume Munar.

Musetti had only one victory from four matches on the North American hardcourts heading into New York.

"I was a little bit sad about my tennis, my game, my results ... I lost three tough matches with many, many chances. Tennis is like this, you have a lot of ups and downs," he said.

"You have to stay there mentally, and that's what I've done in the last couple of weeks and I'm really proud of myself."

Sinner leads their head-to-head record 2-0.

RED-HOT AUGER-ALIASSIME EYES ANOTHER UPSET

Canadian Auger-Aliassime is looking to continue his revival when he faces Australian eighth seed Alex De Minaur in his first major quarter-final since the 2022 Australian Open.

The 25-year-old has been in sparkling form at Flushing Meadows, knocking out big names like German third seed Alexander Zverev and Russian 15th seed Andrey Rublev en route to the last eight, and is relishing the chance to keep his run going.

U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON WEDNESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 AM ET)

25-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v 8-Alex de Minaur (Australia)

8-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.) v 2-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

11-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) v 23-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v 10-Lorenzo Musetti (Italy)