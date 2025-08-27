Logo
Anisimova starts US Open with commanding first-round win
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 26, 2025 Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. celebrates winning her first round match against Australia's Kimberly Birrell REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 26, 2025 Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Australia's Kimberly Birrell REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 26, 2025 Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Australia's Kimberly Birrell REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 26, 2025 Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Australia's Kimberly Birrell REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 26, 2025 Australia's Kimberly Birrell in action during her first round match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
27 Aug 2025 04:14AM
NEW YORK :Amanda Anisimova made a confident start to her U.S. Open campaign, earning a 6-3 6-2 first-round win over Australia’s Kimberly Birrell on Tuesday.

The American eighth seed is chasing another shot at Grand Slam glory, building on a strong season that included her maiden WTA 1000 title in Doha and a run to the Wimbledon final, where she suffered a crushing 6-0 6-0 defeat to Iga Swiatek.

"It's not easy playing in the first round of a Grand Slam, I never played against her so it was tricky," Anisimova said.

"It's been a special year, I'm just enjoying the journey. I try to have fun every day but these are the moments I enjoy the most.

"I lost in the first round last year, so I'm really happy to have done better than that."

The 23-year-old, who returned to action last year after a long mental health break, was barely troubled in a one-sided affair at Flushing Meadows’ Louis Armstrong Stadium.

She broke to love for a 4–2 lead, and although the world number  83 broke back, Anisimova immediately reasserted control with another love break before serving out the first set with an ace.

Riding her momentum into the second, Anisimova broke Birrell twice, held serve comfortably to wrap up the win and advance to the second round. She will next face another Australian, Maya Joint.

Source: Reuters
