Anisimova starts US Open with commanding first-round win

NEW YORK :Amanda Anisimova made a confident start to her U.S. Open campaign, earning a 6-3 6-2 first-round win over Australia’s Kimberly Birrell on Tuesday.

The American eighth seed is chasing another shot at Grand Slam glory, building on a strong season that included her maiden WTA 1000 title in Doha and a run to the Wimbledon final, where she suffered a crushing 6-0 6-0 defeat to Iga Swiatek.

"It's not easy playing in the first round of a Grand Slam, I never played against her so it was tricky," Anisimova said.

"It's been a special year, I'm just enjoying the journey. I try to have fun every day but these are the moments I enjoy the most.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I lost in the first round last year, so I'm really happy to have done better than that."

The 23-year-old, who returned to action last year after a long mental health break, was barely troubled in a one-sided affair at Flushing Meadows’ Louis Armstrong Stadium.

She broke to love for a 4–2 lead, and although the world number 83 broke back, Anisimova immediately reasserted control with another love break before serving out the first set with an ace.

Riding her momentum into the second, Anisimova broke Birrell twice, held serve comfortably to wrap up the win and advance to the second round. She will next face another Australian, Maya Joint.