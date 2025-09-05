Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Trump podcasts Wellness
Logo

Sport

Anisimova stops Osaka to book Sabalenka showdown in US Open final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Trump podcasts Wellness
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Anisimova stops Osaka to book Sabalenka showdown in US Open final

Anisimova stops Osaka to book Sabalenka showdown in US Open final
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 5, 2025 Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. celebrates winning her semi final match against Japan's Naomi Osaka REUTERS/Mike Segar
Anisimova stops Osaka to book Sabalenka showdown in US Open final
Sep 4, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Amanda Anisimova of the United States celebrates her victory over Naomi Osaka of Japan in the semifinal of the women’s singles at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images
Anisimova stops Osaka to book Sabalenka showdown in US Open final
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 5, 2025 Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her semi final match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
05 Sep 2025 01:13PM (Updated: 05 Sep 2025 02:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK :Amanda Anisimova rallied from a set down to defeat four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka 6-7(4) 7-6(3) 6-3 on Thursday and reach the U.S. Open final, where she will take on holder Aryna Sabalenka for another shot at a maiden major crown.

"Oh my God. It means the world," the 24-year-old said after reaching her first final at Flushing Meadows.

"I'm trying to process that right now. It's absolutely a dream come true. This has been a dream of mine like forever to be in the U.S. Open final and the hope is to be the champion."

Twice New York champion Osaka was playing in her first major semi-final since 2021 and embraced the big occasion in the prime-time glare of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The pair twice traded breaks in a tight opening set, and after a delayed line call by the automated system disrupted play Osaka refocused and let out a big roar when Anisimova hit a shot into the net on set point in the tiebreak.

The 23rd seed struggled to carry the momentum forward in the next set, however, with Anisimova matching Osaka's intensity.

After the players traded ferocious hits for 12 games in the next set, Anisimova pounced in the tiebreak to drag the match to a decider.

The eighth seed, who lost 6-0 6-0 to Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon final two months ago, surged ahead 4-1 thanks to a forehand winner and held her nerve from there to close out the victory and reach back-to-back Grand Slam finals.

"She was really giving me a run for the final. I wasn't sure I would make past the finish line. I tried to dig deep. It was a huge fight out there," Anisimova added.

"I tried to stay positive. There was a lot of nerves in the beginning and that's something I'm trying to work on. Yeah, this tournament means so much to me that I think that was really getting to me.

"In the end, you're just trying to fight your way through. I'm trying to enjoy the moment. We were both playing amazing tennis, and sometimes that was like 'how are we making these shots?' but we were and we just kept going."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement