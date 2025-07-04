Anisimova vows to hit practice courts after reaching last 16

LONDON :American Amanda Anisimova became the first American through to the last-16 of this year's Wimbledon with a 6-3 5-7 6-3 defeat of Hungary's Dalma Galfi on Friday.

Not that the 13th seed was too impressed by her Independence Day display on a sunny Court Three.

"It was an incredibly tough match but I kept fighting," the 23-year-old, one of five American women to reach the third round, said on court. "I think the quality wasn't that great today but I will hit the practice courts tomorrow."

Anisimova, a quarter-finalist in 2022, secured the decisive break of serve in the first set with a stunning lob to lead 5-3.

She had chances near the end of the second set too but was pegged back as 110th-ranked Galfi dug deep to break serve at 5-6 and set up a decider.

Anisimova let out a big scream as she broke serve early in the third set with a wrong-footing forehand and an even louder one when she saved a break point when leading 3-2.

Another break of serve put Anisimova in complete control but at 5-2 she double-faulted on break point down to give Galfi hope. But it did not prove costly for the American who sealed the win a game later to move through.