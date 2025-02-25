Anna Nordqvist named European captain for '26 Solheim Cup

Anna Nordqvist will captain the 2026 European Solheim Cup team, the Ladies European Tour announced Monday.

At 37, the Sweden native becomes the second-youngest European skipper since the event's inception in 1990.

Nordqvist served as a vice captain for Europe at the September 2024 Solheim Cup in Virginia, where the American team prevailed 15 1/2 to 12 1/2. She also played for the team and has a 17-15-3 record in nine appearances in the biennial competition dating back to 2009.

"Whether we were winning or losing, the Solheim Cup has played such a huge part in my career ever since I made my debut in 2009 in Chicago," Nordqvist said in a news release. "The friendships I have made, and the memories created during the nine matches I've played, make it so incredibly special to be given the opportunity to be European Captain at my tenth Solheim Cup!"

The 2026 Solheim Cup will take place in the Netherlands from Sept. 11-13 at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt.

A three-time major winner, Nordqvist has nine wins on the LPGA Tour and four more on the European circuit.

The United States has not yet named a captain for 2026. The Americans hold an 11-7-1 lead in the competition.

-Field Level Media