'Annoyed' Warner wants more DRS transparency

Australia batsman David Warner has called for players to be given more transparency over the workings of the Decision Review System (DRS) after falling foul of a line-ball dismissal at the World Cup in India.

Warner was furious after being dismissed lbw for 11 in the win over Sri Lanka on Monday, with ball-tracking technology upholding umpire Joel Wilson's out decision.

The lefthanded opener smashed his bat against his pad and yelled in the direction of Wilson as he exited.

Warner complained that players were in the dark over the workings of Hawk-Eye, the ball-tracking technology used at the World Cup and other International Cricket Council events.

"I've never had Hawk-Eye come in and explain to us how the technology actually works, it's just for the TV," the 36-year-old told a Cricket Australia website.

"If they could come in and explain to us how it works, then sometimes we might (choose) not to refer or to refer.

"In England, the ball bounces and it actually moves once it's bounced, not just off the seam but in the air it can move," he added.

"So there's just little things that as a player you get frustrated because there's no explanation ... but there has to be some accountability."

Hawk-Eye showed the ball hitting leg stump during Warner's lbw dismissal against the Sri Lankans, returning an 'umpire's call' verdict.

Warner said that did not match what he saw on the replay shown on the big screen at the Lucknow stadium.

"(Wilson) said the ball was swinging back so to his credit, if he thinks that then that's why he's given a decision.

"But then when you see the replay of how it unfolded you get a little bit annoyed, (but) that's out of our control.

"I just sprayed out loud in frustration pretty much just (to) myself."

Team mate Adam Zampa, who took four wickets in the win over Sri Lanka, declined to criticise the DRS after enjoying the benefit of it in his lbw dismissal of Sadeera Samarawickrama.

"We had that lbw off my bowling that went our way as well so I'm not going to try and judge DRS on what it does, I just let technology do its thing," said the spinner.

Five-times champions Australia face Pakistan in their next group-stage match in Bengaluru on Friday.