Another ACL injury in WSL as Everton confirm Galli injury in season opener

Everton midfielder Aurora Galli sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) knee injury during her side's Women's Super League opener at Brighton & Hove Albion, the club said on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was forced off late in the second half of Everton's 4-0 loss against Brighton on Saturday and will continue her rehabilitation at the club.

"A scan this week confirmed Galli's injury and the 27-year-old will now undergo rehabilitation at Finch Farm under the care of Everton's medical team," the club said in a statement.

"Everyone at Everton is thinking of Yaya and wishes her all the best with her recovery."

The Italy international is the third WSL player to have suffered an ACL injury in the last two weeks after Chelsea duo defender Jorja Fox and midfielder Sophie Ingle.

Galli, who joined Everton in 2021 after a trophy-laden stint at Juventus, is the latest to join the list of WSL players to suffer an ACL injury which includes Chelsea striker Mia Fishel and Manchester City midfielder Jill Roord.

Chelsea and Australia striker Sam Kerr has been sidelined since January with a similar injury.

Everton host Manchester United in their next match on Sunday.