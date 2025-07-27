Another Gill ton frustrates England before Archer strikes

MANCHESTER, England :A courageous century from India captain Shubman Gill further frustrated England on day five of the fourth test at Old Trafford on Sunday, but his dismissal just before lunch leaves India 223-4 in their second innings, still trailing by 88.

A tantalising, closely-contested series in which every test has gone to the final day reached a crucial point as England looked to secure victory in the match that would seal series success with one fixture still to come.

England skipper Ben Stokes, who took five wickets in India's first innings but was not fit to bowl in the tourists' first 63 overs of their second on Saturday, brought himself into the attack on Sunday morning with India resuming on 174-2.

The move paid dividends as Stokes, still feeling the effects of several injuries, trapped KL Rahul leg before wicket for 90, ending the third-wicket partnership - India having been 0-2 when Gill and Rahul came to the crease - at 188.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Gill remained undeterred, even after getting a nasty-looking blow on the hand, to move to his fourth century of the series. In his first as captain, the 25-year-old became only the third skipper to score four hundreds in a single test series.

After almost seven hours at the crease, a tired-looking Gill wafted at a Jofra Archer delivery to fall just before lunch for 103. Ravindra Jadeja was then dropped the very next ball by Joe Root, giving England renewed hope of sealing victory.

Washington Sundar, unbeaten on 21, will return for the afternoon session alongside Jadeja, who is yet to score.