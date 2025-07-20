Another last-eight exit for France has players wondering when their turn will come

BASEL, Switzerland :France arrived at Euro 2025 riding on one of the hottest streaks in women's football, but another quarter-final exit from a major tournament left the shell-shocked players wondering when it will be their turn to celebrate.

France had won 11 in a row before they kicked off against Germany on Saturday, but wilted against the eight-times European champions - despite having 11 players to Germany's 10 for most of the game - losing 6-5 in a penalty shootout.

"We're wondering when it's going to be smiling for us at last," said Grace Geyoro.

Geyoro put France ahead with a 14th-minute penalty in a game that ended in a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Les Bleues have now been eliminated in the quarter-finals in seven of the past nine World Cups or Euros. They were also eliminated in the quarters in their last two Olympic appearances, in 2016 and 2024.

Germany swept them aside in the 2022 Euro semi-finals.

"I don't think we have a psychological problem," said France coach Laurent Bonadei. "We have opponents of quality, and it gets harder and harder.

"But I think my players gave us hope; Rome wasn't built in a day."

Bonadei, who was hired in August 2024, drew criticism when he left veteran centre-back Wendie Renard and France's all-time leading goalscorer Eugénie Le Sommer off his Euro 2025 squad in favour of younger players.

Bonadei quoted Einstein in his decision at the time, saying: "'Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.' I want different results for this team so I have gone with a different selection.

"It's something I've been thinking about since the start of the season."

France defender Sakina Karchaoui called the early exit "totally frustrating."

"We had so much faith in this group, in what we've built up and so on," she said. "But we don't have to throw it all away; on the contrary, you have to take a lot of positive things from it. And one day it will pass, we know that."

Bonadei pointed out after Saturday's loss that France will clash with Germany again in October in a two-legged Nations League semi-final.

Germany, meanwhile, play world champions Spain in the semi-finals on Wednesday.