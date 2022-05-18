Another SEA Games gold for Gan Ching Hwee as Amanda Lim’s unbeaten streak in 50m freestyle ends
HANOI: Swimmer Gan Ching Hwee made it four SEA Games golds in as many events as she cruised to victory in the women’s 1,500m freestyle at the My Dinh Water Sports Palace on Wednesday (May 18).
Gan clocked a time of 16:36.73 to take gold, her fourth at the 31st SEA Games after wins in the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle earlier in the Games.
But later in the night, Amanda Lim’s six Games winning streak in the 50m freestyle came to an end as she was beaten by Thailand’s Jenjira Srisa-Ard (25.12).
The Singaporean, who clocked a season’s best time of 25.39, took second while compatriot Quah Ting Wen picked up the bronze (25.49).
Youngster Maximilian Ang’s stellar meet continued as he clinched a bronze in the men’s 50m breaststroke with a personal best time of 28.32. He would also go on to take another bronze in the 200m individual medley.
There was also a silver for Quah Zheng Wen in the 200m freestyle. This is his fifth medal of the Games, as he had won three golds and one bronze previously. The timing of 1:48.20 was a personal best for Zheng Wen.
The 4x100 medley relay team of Bonnie Yeo, Letitia Sim, Quah Jing Wen and Ting Wen then wrapped up the night with a gold medal winning swim. They clocked a time of 4:07.62, beating nearest challengers Philippines by almost five seconds.
Singapore now have a total of 17 golds from four days of competition in the pool.
Catch the 31st SEA Games Vietnam 2021 LIVE on meWATCH. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/seagames and get into the action with Mediacorp. Or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.