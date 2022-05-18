Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Another SEA Games gold for Gan Ching Hwee as Amanda Lim’s unbeaten streak in 50m freestyle ends 
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Another SEA Games gold for Gan Ching Hwee as Amanda Lim’s unbeaten streak in 50m freestyle ends 

Another SEA Games gold for Gan Ching Hwee as Amanda Lim’s unbeaten streak in 50m freestyle ends 

Gan Ching Hwee competes in the 1500m freestyle finals. (Photo: SportSG/Andy Chua)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
18 May 2022 09:45PM (Updated: 18 May 2022 09:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI: Swimmer Gan Ching Hwee made it four SEA Games golds in as many events as she cruised to victory in the women’s 1,500m freestyle at the My Dinh Water Sports Palace on Wednesday (May 18).

Gan clocked a time of 16:36.73 to take gold, her fourth at the 31st SEA Games after wins in the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle earlier in the Games.

But later in the night, Amanda Lim’s six Games winning streak in the 50m freestyle came to an end as she was beaten by Thailand’s Jenjira Srisa-Ard (25.12).

The Singaporean, who clocked a season’s best time of 25.39, took second while compatriot Quah Ting Wen picked up the bronze (25.49).

Related:

Youngster Maximilian Ang’s stellar meet continued as he clinched a bronze in the men’s 50m breaststroke with a personal best time of 28.32. He would also go on to take another bronze in the 200m individual medley.

There was also a silver for Quah Zheng Wen in the 200m freestyle. This is his fifth medal of the Games, as he had won three golds and one bronze previously. The timing of 1:48.20 was a personal best for Zheng Wen.

The 4x100 medley relay team of Bonnie Yeo, Letitia Sim, Quah Jing Wen and Ting Wen then wrapped up the night with a gold medal winning swim. They clocked a time of 4:07.62, beating nearest challengers Philippines by almost five seconds.

Singapore now have a total of 17 golds from four days of competition in the pool. 

Catch the 31st SEA Games Vietnam 2021 LIVE on meWATCH. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/seagames and get into the action with Mediacorp. Or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: CNA/mt

Related Topics

SEA Games 2021 swimming

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us