DOHA, Nov 27 : Newly crowned world champion Kimi Antonelli stood out above the rest as he led George Russell in a Mercedes one-two in first practice for the Qatar Grand Prix on Friday.

The 20-year-old Italian lapped the floodlit circuit with a best time of one minute 23.217 seconds on the medium tyre with Russell 0.507 slower on the theoretically faster softs.

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar was third fastest in a warm evening session at Lusail and McLaren's 2025 Formula One champion Lando Norris fourth, one hundredth of a second quicker than teammate Oscar Piastri in fifth.

"The Mercedes are hugely fast, Antonelli looks to be in a class of his own," Alpine's managing director Steve Nielsen told Sky Sports television.

Max Verstappen, winner of three of four Qatar Grands Prix to date, was sixth fastest and 0.916 slower than Antonelli.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were seventh and eighth, with Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad ninth and Alpine's Pierre Gasly 10th.

"Did other people have degradation? Because mine is massive," asked Hamilton over the team radio. "Yes, we confirm much higher than expected on all compounds," came the reply.

Pirelli have prepared for that already, with teams limited to 27 laps per set and the race sure to be at least a two-stopper.

Hadjar had an anxious moment when he was cleared to leave the pits with a mechanic still busy with the rear left tyre. The mechanic jumped away and was unhurt.

Stewards said they would investigate a possible unsafe release after the session.