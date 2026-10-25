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Antonelli on pole for US Grand Prix with F1 title in sight
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Antonelli on pole for US Grand Prix with F1 title in sight

Antonelli on pole for US Grand Prix with F1 title in sight
Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 24, 2026 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli arrives ahead of the United States Grand Prix IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jerome Miron
Antonelli on pole for US Grand Prix with F1 title in sight
Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 24, 2026 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates after finishing pole position Pool via REUTERS/Dustin Safranek
Antonelli on pole for US Grand Prix with F1 title in sight
Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 24, 2026 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli during qualifying REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee
25 Oct 2026 06:14AM (Updated: 25 Oct 2026 06:26AM)
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AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 24 : Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli will start on pole position for a US Grand Prix that could make him Formula One's youngest world champion if results go his way on Sunday.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen joined the 20-year-old Italian on the front row after Saturday's qualifying at Austin's Circuit of the Americas with teammate Isack Hadjar qualifying third and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completing the second row.

Antonelli has a 102-point lead in the championship over closest rival and teammate George Russell, who qualified only sixth, with 125 points still to be won after Sunday.

To take the title, the Italian will need to win with Russell and Ferrari's seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton finishing no higher than ninth or fifth respectively.

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Hamilton qualified fifth after setting the fastest time in final practice.

The pole was Antonelli's first since Belgium in July and he found the speed just when he needed it after Ferrari had dominated practice.

"It feels good to be back," he said over the team radio after a gusty session.

"We got pole, so we will try to win tomorrow," he added in comments to the crowd after stepping out of the car. "Max has been very quick and Isack did an incredible job, so it won't be easy. We will try to get a good start and hopefully we lead into Turn One, then set the pace, even though it will be very tight."

Source: Reuters
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