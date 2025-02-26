Antonelli puts Mercedes on top in first F1 test session

MANAMA : Lewis Hamilton did more than a full race distance on his first day of testing for Ferrari on Wednesday but Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli, his replacement at Mercedes, topped the opening session timesheets and did the most mileage.

Seven-times Formula One world champion Hamilton completed a solid 70 laps in total and was fifth fastest by lunchtime at Bahrain's Sakhir circuit with the times of little real significance at this stage.

Antonelli, 18, was the first out on track and led at the end of the opening four-hour stint with a quickest lap of one minute 31.428 on medium tyres and 78 laps under his belt without incident.

New Zealander Liam Lawson, four-times world champion Max Verstappen's new Red Bull teammate, spun his new RB21 but was second fastest and 0.132 slower, with Williams' Alex Albon third.

Lawson did 58 laps and Albon 63 on a day that started breezy and chilly at around 14 degrees celsius.

Racing Bulls' Yuki Tsunoda, fourth on the timesheets, matched Antonelli's 78 lap tally, with British rookie Oliver Bearman completing 72 for Haas.

Australian rookie Jack Doohan was testing for Alpine, and ended the session sixth with 68 laps and compatriot Oscar Piastri was eighth for champions McLaren and did 66 laps.

Teams have three days of testing in Bahrain before the 24-race season starts in Australia on March 16.