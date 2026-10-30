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Antonelli reports sick ahead of momentous Mexico weekend
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Antonelli reports sick ahead of momentous Mexico weekend

Antonelli reports sick ahead of momentous Mexico weekend

Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 25, 2026 Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli arrives ahead of the race IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jerome Miron

30 Oct 2026 02:59AM
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MEXICO CITY, Oct 29 : Kimi Antonelli was excused media duties on Thursday with the Mercedes driver feeling unwell ahead of a Mexico City Grand Prix weekend that is set to make him Formula One's youngest champion.  

The team said the 20-year-old Italian was recovering from a viral illness and "feeling under the weather".

"As a precaution, the FIA have excused him from his mandatory media duties to give him the chance to rest ahead of the weekend. We expect him to be back tomorrow," a spokeswoman said.

Antonelli will be champion on Sunday if he finishes in the top nine at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, even if closest rival and teammate George Russell wins the race. The Italian, who won in Texas last weekend, has a 123-point lead with five races and a maximum 125 points remaining.

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Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas was also feeling unwell and taking a day of rest.

"This is a precautionary measure and does not currently affect his participation in the remainder of the race weekend," the team said.

Source: Reuters
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