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Antonelli snatches Monaco pole with 'magic lap' for Mercedes
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Antonelli snatches Monaco pole with 'magic lap' for Mercedes

Antonelli snatches Monaco pole with 'magic lap' for Mercedes
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monaco - June 6, 2026 Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli celebrates after qualifying in pole position REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
Antonelli snatches Monaco pole with 'magic lap' for Mercedes
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monaco - June 6, 2026 Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli celebrates after qualifying in pole position with second placed Red Bull's Max Verstappen and third placed Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
Antonelli snatches Monaco pole with 'magic lap' for Mercedes
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monaco - June 6, 2026 Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli celebrates after qualifying in pole position with third position Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton REUTERS/Yves Herman
Antonelli snatches Monaco pole with 'magic lap' for Mercedes
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monaco - June 6, 2026 Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli celebrates after qualifying in pole position REUTERS/Yves Herman
Antonelli snatches Monaco pole with 'magic lap' for Mercedes
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monaco - June 6, 2026 Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli wins pole position after qualifying REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
06 Jun 2026 11:26PM (Updated: 07 Jun 2026 12:34AM)
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MONACO, June 6 : Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli claimed pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix after a thrilling qualifying battle on Saturday, edging out Max Verstappen with a final 'magic lap'.

The 19-year-old Italian, leading the world championship after four successive victories, went 0.043 quicker than Red Bull's Verstappen who will start alongside him on the front row.

"It was one of those laps that we call a magic lap. I was able to put it all together. It was such a close qualifying with Max," Antonelli, who clocked 1:12.051 seconds said.

"I knew the last lap was good, I was just hoping that it would be enough but it was very close."

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Ferrari, strongly tipped as race favourites, had to be content with the second row on Sunday's grid with Lewis Hamilton third quickest, 0.228 slower, and local favourite Charles Leclerc, winner of the race in 2024, fourth.

Leclerc had been on provisional pole with time running out in Q3, but clipped the wall on his final lap as he tried to wrestle it back, stopping his car at Rascasse.

Isack Hadjar, in the second Red Bull, was fifth with Antonelli's team mate George Russell a disappointing sixth.

Reigning world champion and last year's Monaco winner Lando Norris will be on the fourth row alongside fellow McLaren driver Oscar Piastri, with the team's hopes of victory in their 1,000th Grand Prix now looking slender.

Antonelli finished 18th and last at the Monaco Grand Prix last year but now has the chance to continue a stunning start to the season after becoming the first Italian to take pole in the principality since Jarno Trulli in 2004.

Source: Reuters
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