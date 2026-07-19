Antonelli wins in Belgium as Russell retires

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, July 19 : Kimi Antonelli won the Belgian Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday to stretch his Formula One lead to 45 points over Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.

Antonelli's teammate George Russell had been the 19-year-old Italian's closest rival before Spa-Francorchamps but the Briton spun off into the gravel on the opening lap after a collision with Hamilton.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was second in the race with Red Bull's Max Verstappen third and Hamilton finishing in fourth place but under investigation for an unsafe release from a pitstop.

The win was Antonelli's sixth win from 10 rounds so far this season.