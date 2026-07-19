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Antonelli wins in Belgium as Russell retires
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Antonelli wins in Belgium as Russell retires

Antonelli wins in Belgium as Russell retires
Formula One F1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium - July 19, 2026 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli in action during the race REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Antonelli wins in Belgium as Russell retires
Formula One F1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium - July 19, 2026 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli after winning the Belgian Grand Prix REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Antonelli wins in Belgium as Russell retires
Formula One F1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium - July 19, 2026 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates after winning the Belgian Grand Prix REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Antonelli wins in Belgium as Russell retires
Formula One F1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium - July 19, 2026 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates after winning the Belgian Grand Prix REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
Antonelli wins in Belgium as Russell retires
Formula One F1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium - July 19, 2026 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Red Bull's Max Verstappen in action at the start of the race REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
19 Jul 2026 10:40PM
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SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, July 19 : Kimi Antonelli won the Belgian Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday to stretch his Formula One lead to 45 points over Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.

Antonelli's teammate George Russell had been the 19-year-old Italian's closest rival before Spa-Francorchamps but the Briton spun off into the gravel on the opening lap after a collision with Hamilton.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was second in the race with Red Bull's Max Verstappen third and Hamilton finishing in fourth place but under investigation for an unsafe release from a pitstop.

The win was Antonelli's sixth win from 10 rounds so far this season. 

Source: Reuters
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