DOHA, Nov 29 : New Formula One world champion Kimi Antonelli won the Qatar Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday after a piece of polystyrene debris dashed his luckless teammate George Russell's hopes of victory.

Russell had led the 20-year-old Italian away from pole position but lost 10 seconds on his second pitstop as the team struggled to clear speed-sapping debris lodged behind the car's front wing.

The Briton finished second under the Lusail floodlights with McLaren's Oscar Piastri third and Red Bull's four-time champion Max Verstappen fourth to guarantee he ends the season as overall runner-up.

Ferrari secured second place in the constructors' standings with Lewis Hamilton sixth and Charles Leclerc seventh.

Antonelli repeatedly asked over the radio whether he should let Russell past to take the win but was told the gap was too great and took the chequered flag a mighty 31.4 seconds clear for his 10th victory of the season.