Antony, Dalot goals steer Man United to 2-0 win at Forest
Antony, Dalot goals steer Man United to 2-0 win at Forest

Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Manchester United - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - April 16, 2023 Manchester United's Antony celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Brentford - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 5, 2023 Brentford's Ivan Toney in action with Manchester United's Diogo Dalot REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Manchester United - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - April 16, 2023 Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag before the match REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Manchester United - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - April 16, 2023 Manchester United's Diogo Dalot scores their second goal past Nottingham Forest's Keylor Navas REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Manchester United - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - April 16, 2023 Nottingham Forest's Felipe in action with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes REUTERS/Chris Radburn
17 Apr 2023 01:47AM (Updated: 17 Apr 2023 02:28AM)
MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United's Antony scored and set up a Diogo Dalot goal to lead their injury-hit side to a 2-0 victory at Nottingham Forest on Sunday as Erik ten Hag's side climbed to third place in their quest for a berth in next season's Champions League.

United have 59 points from 30 games, three points in front of fourth-placed Newcastle United and six ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who have played 31 matches.

Steve Cooper's struggling Forest side, who are now without a win in 10 consecutive league games, are third from bottom, level on 27 points with 17th-placed Everton.

Antony scored in the 32nd minute at the City Ground, sliding in to poke home a rebound after goalkeeper Keylor Navas's brilliant save kept out Anthony Martial's shot.

Dalot netted his first Premier League goal to put the game out of reach in the 76th, running onto a pinpoint through ball from Antony.

United are missing striker Marcus Rashford and defender Raphael Varane for a few weeks, while Lisandro Martinez is out for the rest of the season with a foot injury.

On Sunday, midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, who scored twice in the 2-2 draw at home to Sevilla in their Europa League quarter-final, first leg in midweek, injured his groin in the warm-up.

Source: Reuters

