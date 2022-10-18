Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Antwerp suspend Nainggolan indefinitely over general misconduct
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Antwerp suspend Nainggolan indefinitely over general misconduct

Antwerp suspend Nainggolan indefinitely over general misconduct

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Cagliari v AC Milan - Sardegna Arena, Cagliari, Italy - January 18, 2021 Cagliari's Radja Nainggolan in action with AC Milan's Sandro Tonali REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

18 Oct 2022 07:28AM (Updated: 18 Oct 2022 07:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) - Royal Antwerp midfielder Radja Nainggolan has been suspended indefinitely for general behaviour that reflected badly on the Belgian Pro League team, the club said in a statement on Monday.

The former Inter Milan and AS Roma player was arrested last week for being behind the wheel when his driver's licence had expired and was seen smoking an e-cigarette on the bench ahead of Sunday's 3-0 loss at Standard Liege, Belgian media reported.

"Clear agreements have also been made about what our club does and does not expect from the player," Antwerp said.

Antwerp, second in the First Division a point behind KRC Genk, added that 34-year-old ex-Belgium international Nainggolan and the club would not comment further as the team focuses on preparing for games against KV Oostende and Genk.

However, Nainggolan said on his Instagram account that he was very sorry for what he had done.

"The club has made a decision I can only accept, even though I think it might be a bit too severe for me. But I will try to contribute in one way or another," he added.

 

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.