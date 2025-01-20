Singapore Badminton Association set to hire India's Arun Sridhar as new singles' coach

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) is set to hire India's Arun Sridhar as its new singles coach, it said on Monday (Jan 20) in response to queries from CNA.

The move is subject to the successful application of an employment pass, SBA said.

Sridhar, who has coached top singles players such as Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu, will work under the "guidance" of South Korean coach Kim Ji-hyun. Kim will continue to be the singles head coach for both men’s and women’s teams, with Sridhar offering "additional support", said SBA's vice-president of business development and communications David Tan.

“Our national team is made up of players at different development stages and world-ranking levels, and therefore have different coaching, training and competition needs. We are looking to address this by bringing in more coaches with different abilities," he explained.

"With this in mind, SBA had advertised for the position of an additional singles coach whose credentials include a minimum of five years’ experience within a national badminton team structure with a primary focus on singles."