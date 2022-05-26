Logo
Aprilia secure Espargaro and Vinales through 2024
FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - Grand Prix of Argentina - Autodromo Internacional, Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina - April 2, 2022 Aprilia Racing's Maverick Vinales during qualifying REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - French Grand Prix - Circuit Bugatti, Le Mans, France - May 15, 2022 Aprilia Racing's Aleix Espargaro celebrates with the third place trophy on the podium after the MotoGP race. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
26 May 2022 09:38PM (Updated: 26 May 2022 09:38PM)
Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales have signed new deals with Aprilia Racing for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the Italian MotoGP factory outfit said on Thursday.

Espargaro, who won his first race in the premier class in Argentina this year, has emerged as a contender for the rider's championship with the Spaniard sitting second in the standings after four podium finishes in seven races.

"This confirmation was just what the doctor ordered. We've worked hard together and grown together. We were a hope, now we are reality," Espargaro said in a statement.

"In 2021 we had already seen clear signs of our steps forward and now we are able to battle consistently with the best in the world. Continuing to do so with Aprilia is a source of pride for me."

Vinales, who moved to Aprilia after a fall-out with Yamaha last year, has managed six points-scoring finishes this season.

"I believe in this project and I'm happy to be part of it. I've found a fantastic environment in Aprilia and this confirmation gives me the peace of mind to grow the way this team and I deserve to," Vinales said.

The next race of the MotoGP season is the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello this weekend.

Source: Reuters

