Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro wins in Britain with last lap pass
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro wins in Britain with last lap pass

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro wins in Britain with last lap pass
Motorcycling - MotoGP - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - August 6, 2023 Aprilia Racing's Aleix Espargaro celebrates with a trophy on the podium after winning the race as second placed Ducati Lenovo Team's Francesco Bagnaia and third placed Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Brad Binder applaud REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro wins in Britain with last lap pass
Motorcycling - MotoGP - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - August 6, 2023 Aprilia Racing's Aleix Espargaro in action during the race REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro wins in Britain with last lap pass
Motorcycling - MotoGP - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - August 6, 2023 Aprilia Racing's Aleix Espargaro celebrates after winning the race REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
06 Aug 2023 09:13PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro passed Ducati's reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia on the last lap to win the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday and take only his second victory in the top category.

Bagnaia finished second after a thrilling four-way battle in changing conditions, with South African Brad Binder third for KTM.

The Italian still increased his overall lead to 41 points after Marco Bezzecchi, his closest rival before the race, crashed out at speed while chasing Bagnaia.

Honda's six times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez also fell five laps from the finish, continuing a grim run of results for the struggling Spaniard who has yet to complete a grand prix this season.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.