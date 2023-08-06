Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro wins in Britain with last lap pass

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro passed Ducati's reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia on the last lap to win the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday and take only his second victory in the top category.

Bagnaia finished second after a thrilling four-way battle in changing conditions, with South African Brad Binder third for KTM.

The Italian still increased his overall lead to 41 points after Marco Bezzecchi, his closest rival before the race, crashed out at speed while chasing Bagnaia.

Honda's six times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez also fell five laps from the finish, continuing a grim run of results for the struggling Spaniard who has yet to complete a grand prix this season.