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Aprilia's Martin cleared for Malaysian GP practice after wrist fracture
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Aprilia's Martin cleared for Malaysian GP practice after wrist fracture

Aprilia's Martin cleared for Malaysian GP practice after wrist fracture

FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - Indonesian Grand Prix - Mandalika International Street Circuit, Mandalika, Indonesia - October 11, 2026 Third place Aprilia Racing's Jorge Martin celebrates on the podium with a trophy after the MotoGP race REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

29 Oct 2026 05:01PM
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Oct 29 : Spaniard Jorge Martin has been cleared to take part in Friday's opening practice session at the Malaysian Grand Prix after passing a medical examination on the wrist injury he suffered in a crash at Phillip Island, Aprilia said on Thursday.

Martin fractured his right wrist during a sprint race battle with title rival Marc Marquez in Australia and was ruled out of the main race, which was later cancelled due to heavy rain and poor visibility.

Martin is 10 points adrift of Ducati's Marquez in the MotoGP standings with four rounds remaining.

"Martin will be out on track in the opening stint of a crucial grand prix in the ever-changing 2026 title race," Aprilia said in a statement.

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"MotoGP’s medical team will review Martin again after FP1 (Free Practice 1)."

Trackhouse Racing's Raul Fernandez was declared fit after recovering from a finger fracture that forced him to miss the Australia round, while Honda riders Luca Marini and Joan Mir are also set to return after overcoming illness.

Source: Reuters
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