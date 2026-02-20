Aprilia's Martin cleared for MotoGP return at Buriram pre-season test

Feb 20 : Former MotoGP champion Jorge Martin will make his on-track return in the final pre-season test at Buriram after receiving clearance from the FIM Grand Prix World Championship medical unit, his Aprilia team announced on Friday.

The 28-year-old Spaniard, who was granted clearance to travel to Thailand after a positive evaluation last week, will make his first on-track appearance since last year's Valencia post-race test.

Martin had a 2025 season to forget following his switch to Aprilia, suffering major injuries in a pre-season crash as well as one at the Qatar Grand Prix that ruled him out for several races.

In December, he underwent two revision surgeries on his left wrist and right collarbone.

The two-day Buriram test begins on Saturday.