Aprilia's Martin discharged from hospital after Qatar GP crash

MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin has been discharged from hospital after suffering a collapsed lung and multiple rib fractures in a crash at the Qatar Grand Prix last weekend, his team Aprilia said on Sunday.

The Spaniard went down on turn 11 under the lights at the Lusail International Circuit and he was hit in the back by the bike of VR46 Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Martin was competing at his first Grand Prix weekend after missing the opening three rounds following a crash in pre-season testing that fractured his foot and hand.

"Jorge has been discharged from Hamad General Hospital and will remain in Qatar for a few more days until his medical condition stabilises," Aprilia said in a statement.

"As soon as his condition allows, an assisted flight will be organised to return to Europe."

The next round of the MotoGP season is in Spain next weekend.