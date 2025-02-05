Aprilia's Martin fractures hand and foot in pre-season crash at Sepang

:Reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin fractured his hand and his foot which will both require surgeries after a nasty crash in pre-season testing in Sepang, Malaysia on Wednesday, casting doubts on his title defence this season.

Martin, who made the switch from Pramac Racing to Aprilia after winning the 2024 MotoGP championship, lost control of his bike on turn two where a highside launched the 27-year-old into the air before he landed hard on the tarmac.

The Spaniard also hit the track face first as his helmet shattered and the session was briefly red-flagged. He was taken to the medical centre by ambulance before being moved to the hospital for further checks.

"Jorge Martin has been diagnosed with a right hand fracture and fractures in his left foot. He has undergone a CT scan and MRI, both of which were negative for any injuries," MotoGP said in a statement.

"He will stay in hospital overnight and tomorrow he will fly back to Europe to undergo surgery on both his right hand and left foot."

Martin won the 2024 title in the final race of the season, denying Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati a third straight championship.

Testing in Malaysia will run until Friday before they move to Thailand for further tests the following week.

Martin has three weeks to recover before the first Grand Prix of the season at Thailand's Chang International Circuit from Feb. 28.

Earlier, Trackhouse Racing's Raul Fernandez was also forced to withdraw from the three-day test after suffering a hand and foot fracture. Trackhouse Racing also use Aprilia bikes.