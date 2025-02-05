Aprilia's Martin in hospital after pre-season crash at Sepang

Reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin has been taken to hospital after highsiding twice from his bike in the opening hours of pre-season testing in Sepang, Malaysia on Wednesday.

Aprilia Racing's Martin, who remounted after the first fall, was thrown into the air after a crash on turn two, landing hard on his feet before landing face first onto the asphalt.

The session was briefly red-flagged as he was taken to the medical centre by ambulance. The 27-year-old Spaniard has since been transferred to a local hospital for further checks.

"He's at the hospital undergoing tests due to left foot and right hand pain," MotoGP said in a statement. "We're sending our best wishes to the World Champ."

Trackhouse Racing's Raul Fernandez was forced to withdraw from the three-day test after suffering a hand and foot fracture on Wednesday.