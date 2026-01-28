Aprilia's Martin to miss pre-season test after surgeries

Jan 28 : Former MotoGP champion Jorge Martin will miss the pre-season test in Sepang, Malaysia, as he continues to recover from surgeries last month, his team Aprilia said on Wednesday.

Martin had a 2025 season to forget following his switch to Aprilia, suffering major injuries in a pre-season crash as well as one at the Qatar Grand Prix that ruled him out for several races.

Last month, the Spaniard underwent two revision surgeries on his left wrist and right collarbone, with the 27-year-old yet to fully recover.

"This decision is aimed at ensuring Martin's full recovery and peak physical condition ahead of the season opening," Aprilia said in a statement.

"Martin will nevertheless be present in Malaysia with the team, closely following the team's work and the development of the RS-GP26."

Aprilia said Lorenzo Savadori would step in to replace the 2024 world champion for the test. The 2026 season begins in Thailand at the end of February.