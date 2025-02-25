Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Aprilia's Martin to miss season-opening Thailand Grand Prix with new injuries
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Aprilia's Martin to miss season-opening Thailand Grand Prix with new injuries

Aprilia's Martin to miss season-opening Thailand Grand Prix with new injuries

FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix - Sepang International Circuit, Sepang, Malaysia - November 3, 2024 Prima Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin celebrates after finishing second in the MotoGP REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain/File Photo

25 Feb 2025 04:32AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MotoGP champion Jorge Martin will miss the season's first Grand Prix in Thailand after suffering a fracture to his left foot and a triple fracture to his left hand, his Aprilia Racing team said on Monday.

Martin is set to undergo surgery on his left hand on Tuesday to stabilise the fractures and recovery time will be assessed post-surgery.

"Jorge Martin suffered a complex fracture of the radius, some carpal bones on the left side and an ipsilateral calcaneal fracture during a training session," Aprilia said in a statement.

"After a surgical consultation, it was decided to proceed with surgery, which will take place tomorrow at the Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona."

Martin had undergone surgery earlier this month after breaking his right hand and foot in a nasty crash in Sepang, Malaysia.

According to Spanish media reports, the 27-year-old was due to receive medical clearance to compete at Thailand's Chang International Circuit from Friday before suffering the accident while training at the Menargues karting circuit in Spain.

Aprilia said test rider Lorenzo Savadori will replace Martin in Thailand.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement