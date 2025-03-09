Arambarri double as Getafe fight back to shock Atletico

MADRID : Getafe's Mauro Arambarri scored a last-gasp quickfire double to upset 10-man Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Sunday as Diego Simeone's side missed a golden opportunity to move top of LaLiga.

With a game in hand, Barcelona lead with 57 points, one ahead Atletico and three clear third-placed Real Madrid who host Rayo Vallecano later on Sunday.

Atletico's Alexander Sorloth came off the bench to convert a penalty in the 75th minute after a long VAR review spotted a handball which left the home team fuming.

Seconds after Guillermo Cuadra flashed a straight red to Atletico's Angel Correa for a studs-up tackle in the 88th minute, however, Arambarri stroked home a rebound from close-range and two minutes into added time he deflected Diego Rico's shot past goalkeeper Jan Oblak and into the net.