Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Arambarri double as Getafe fight back to shock Atletico
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Arambarri double as Getafe fight back to shock Atletico

Arambarri double as Getafe fight back to shock Atletico
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Getafe v Atletico Madrid - Estadio Coliseum, Getafe, Spain - March 9, 2025 Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone in action with Getafe's Coba Da Costa REUTERS/Ana Beltran
Arambarri double as Getafe fight back to shock Atletico
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Getafe v Atletico Madrid - Estadio Coliseum, Getafe, Spain - March 9, 2025 Atletico Madrid's Alexander Sorloth looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Ana Beltran
Arambarri double as Getafe fight back to shock Atletico
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Getafe v Atletico Madrid - Estadio Coliseum, Getafe, Spain - March 9, 2025 Atletico Madrid fans celebrate after Alexander Sorloth scores their first goal REUTERS/Ana Beltran
Arambarri double as Getafe fight back to shock Atletico
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Getafe v Atletico Madrid - Estadio Coliseum, Getafe, Spain - March 9, 2025 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann in action REUTERS/Ana Beltran
Arambarri double as Getafe fight back to shock Atletico
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Getafe v Atletico Madrid - Estadio Coliseum, Getafe, Spain - March 9, 2025 Getafe's Djene in action with Atletico Madrid's Alexander Sorloth REUTERS/Ana Beltran
09 Mar 2025 11:18PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID : Getafe's Mauro Arambarri scored a last-gasp quickfire double to upset 10-man Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Sunday as Diego Simeone's side missed a golden opportunity to move top of LaLiga.

With a game in hand, Barcelona lead with 57 points, one ahead Atletico and three clear third-placed Real Madrid who host Rayo Vallecano later on Sunday.

Atletico's Alexander Sorloth came off the bench to convert a penalty in the 75th minute after a long VAR review spotted a handball which left the home team fuming.

Seconds after Guillermo Cuadra flashed a straight red to Atletico's Angel Correa for a studs-up tackle in the 88th minute, however, Arambarri stroked home a rebound from close-range and two minutes into added time he deflected Diego Rico's shot past goalkeeper Jan Oblak and into the net.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement