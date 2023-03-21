Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Araujo to miss Uruguay friendlies due to thigh injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Araujo to miss Uruguay friendlies due to thigh injury

Araujo to miss Uruguay friendlies due to thigh injury

Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 19, 2023 FC Barcelona's Ronald Araujo in action REUTERS/Juan Medina

21 Mar 2023 12:39AM (Updated: 21 Mar 2023 12:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo will miss Uruguay's friendly matches due to a thigh injury sustained in Sunday's LaLiga win against Real Madrid, the club said on Monday.

The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) announced that midfielder Sebastian Caceres has been called up to replace Araujo for the games against Japan on March 24 and South Korea on March 28.

"Tests carried out this morning have revealed that Ronald Araujo has a left adductor injury. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability," Barcelona said in a statement.

Araujo has been a key player for Barca as they lead the LaLiga standings by 12 points with 12 games remaining.

Uruguay coach Marcelo Broli has already had to make changes to his 23-man squad for the matches this month.

Jonathan Rodriguez of Liga MX side America replaced Liverpool's injured forward Darwin Nunez and Montevideo Wanderers' Diego Hernandez came in for Flamengo's injured Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.