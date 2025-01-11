Araujo return a boost for Barca ahead of Super Cup final says Flick

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia : Barcelona manager Hansi Flick praised Ronald Araujo's resilience ahead of Sunday's Spanish Super Cup final, highlighting the defender’s recovery from a long-term hamstring injury and dismissing rumours about his future at the club.

Barca, the most successful Super Cup side with 14 trophies, are preparing to meet Real Madrid in the second Clasico of the season in the final being played in Saudi Arabia.

Flick addressed the return of Uruguayan Araujo, who has recently recovered from a serious long-term injury and has been the subject of speculation that he wants to leave the club.

"Ronald is back stronger than ever. He’s an excellent option for us, very professional, and ready to play. I don’t pay attention to the rumours. I’m just happy to have him on my side." Flick told reporters on Saturday.

"I have told the team: there is only outside noise, you have to be cohesive and strong. It’s a great season, we’ve done well in general.

"We have to be focused. We played well for the club and we can do better. It’s what we want."

Asked about attacking midfielder Dani Olmo’s readiness for the match, Flick confirmed the player was in top condition.

Spain's National Sports Council on Wednesday allowed Barca to provisionally register Olmo and forward Pau Victor, meaning they can play in the final.

The two players were signed in the close season but due to the club being unable to meet LaLiga's wage cap, they had been allowed to register for the first half of the season only.

"Yes, he (Olmo) can play. He’s physically and mentally prepared and is very happy with the opportunity," Flick said.

Looking ahead, Flick stressed the need for a disciplined performance against one of the world’s best teams despite a convincing 4-0 LaLiga win at the Bernabeu in October.

"We need to play for 90 minutes and reduce mistakes. Madrid are exceptional in transitions, and we have to be prepared."

With the stakes high and confidence growing, Flick left no doubt about his team’s ambition as they stand third in LaLiga, five points behind leaders Real.

"This is the Super Cup, a Clasico, and a chance to prove ourselves. If we win, it will be a huge victory for the club."