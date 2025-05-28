Arbeloa named manager of Real Madrid reserves

Former Spain international Alvaro Arbeloa has replaced Raul Gonzalez as manager of Real Madrid's reserve team Castilla, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday.

Arbeloa won the 2010 World Cup and two European Championship titles in 56 appearances for his country and multiple trophies at Real, including one LaLiga and two Champions League titles.

The 42-year-old retired from football in 2017, returning to Real in September 2020 to coach the under-14 side before going on to take charge of the under-19 team in 2022.

Castilla play in the Primera Federacion, the third tier of Spanish football. They finished in sixth place in the 2024-25 season and missed out on a spot in the promotion playoffs.