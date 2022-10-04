Arc-winning jockey Soumillon given the elbow by Aga Khan

PARIS: Two-time Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe-winning jockey Christophe Soumillon has been sacked as the Aga Khan's retained jockey in France, a statement said on Tuesday (Oct 4).

The firing "with immediate effect" follows Soumillon's elbowing of fellow jockey Rossa Ryan during a race in St Cloud last Friday which resulted in the latter falling and Soumillon receiving a 60-day suspension.

"The Aga Khan Studs have taken the decision to cease their retainer with jockey Christophe Soumillon with immediate effect," the statement said.

Soumillon - one of the world's leading jockeys, who has had two spells as the retained jockey for the Aga Khan from 2002 to 2009 and then from 2014 until this year - will still be able to don the famed colours should a trainer deem it necessary.

"From this week onwards, Soumillon may still ride in the Aga Khan silks on occasion at the discretion of the French trainers and the Aga Khan Studs team," the statement said.

The 41-year-old Belgian jockey rode both his Arc winners for the Aga Khan, Dalakhani in 2003 and the great Zarkava in 2008.

He finished second on the Aga Khan's Vadeni in last Sunday's running of the Arc, which is widely seen as the greatest race in Europe.

Aga Khan Studs said "there is no intention to retain a jockey in France for the foreseeable future".

"BAD PUBLICITY"

Soumillon had enjoyed a successful season up until Friday, riding Vadeni to win both the French Derby and the prestigious Eclipse Stakes in England.

Indeed, he signed off at Longchamp on Saturday - the first day of the Arc festival - with a win on the Aga Khan's runner Erevann in the Prix Daniel Wildenstein.

However, Princess Zahra, the Aga Khan's daughter, speaking after Soumillon dismounted, made clear their displeasure at the Belgian's actions at St Cloud.

"Obviously it was an unconscionable and an unthinkable thing to happen and to do. It was very difficult to watch," she said.

Soumillon was extremely apologetic after the Ryan incident.

He faced a barrage of calls for him to stand down from riding at the Arc weekend at Longchamp, French racing's annual showcase to the world.

Racing rules in France dictate that any suspension begins 14 days after the offence, which allowed Soumillon to ride.

Owners also cannot switch jockeys once they are declared on their horses unless the rider himself decides to withdraw.

David Redvers, a co-owner of a horse Soumillon was due to ride on Sunday, had urged what he called a "wonderful jockey" to do the right thing and not distract attention from the racing.

French racing authority France Galop also made clear they were unhappy at his presence.

"We cannot be happy about what happened (on Friday) and we are not happy about the bad publicity it has brought to racing," said France Galop chief executive Olivier Delloye.