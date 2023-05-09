Archer doubtful for Ashes after injury ends IPL stint

NEW DELHI : England fast bowler Jofra Archer is a doubt for the Ashes after he was ruled out for the remainder of this season's Indian Premier League (IPL) due to injury on Tuesday.

Archer spent 17 months on the sidelines following elbow and back injuries before returning to international cricket in January this year.

The 28-year-old, however, played only five of Mumbai Indians' 10 matches this season and reportedly underwent a minor operation on his troublesome right elbow last month.

The Ashes series against Australia begins at Edgbaston on June 16.

IPL organisers said in a statement that Archer's England team mate Chris Jordan would replace him at Mumbai. It did not elaborate on the extent of Archer's injury.

"Chris Jordan will join the MI squad for the rest of the season," five-time champions Mumbai said on their Twitter handle.

"Chris replaces Jofra Archer, whose recovery and fitness continues to be monitored by ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board).

"Jofra will return home to focus on his rehabilitation."

In addition to the Ashes, England will also be concerned about the Barbados-born player's availability for their 50-overs World Cup title defence in India later this year.

Jordan made his IPL debut in 2016 for Royal Challengers Bangalore and also represented Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings in the tournament.

Jordan joins Mumbai for $244,558, IPL organisers added.