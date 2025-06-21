Archer in line for red ball return from injury for Sussex

LEEDS, England :Fast bowler Jofra Archer could be set for his first test cricket action in more than four years after being named in English county side Sussex's squad for their trip to Durham, starting on Sunday.

Archer has not picked up a red cricket ball since May 2021 for Sussex after a series of injuries kept delaying his return.

He has since returned to international white-ball cricket for England, his last appearance coming in the ICC Champions Trophy one-day defeat to South Africa in March.

England selector Luke Wright said earlier this month that if Archer could get some action for Sussex he could be available for the second test against India next month, with captain Ben Stokes saying the 30-year-old was desperate to return to test cricket.