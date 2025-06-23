Archer makes red-ball comeback to boost hopes of England test team return

Jofra Archer made his first appearance in a first-class match in four years on Sunday in the County Championship as the 30-year-old quick continues his comeback from a spate of injuries and looks to play himself into a spot in the England test squad.

Archer, who has taken 42 wickets in 13 tests, has not represented England in the longest format since February 2021 as his career stalled due to fitness problems including elbow injuries and back issues that sidelined him for long periods.

His latest setback came only last month when a thumb injury ruled him out of the one-day international series against West Indies.

National team selector Luke Wright said last month that Archer could be in contention to play in England's second test against India at Birmingham from July 2 and captain Ben Stokes has been left in no doubt about the bowler's desire to return.

"He's been absolutely desperate to put the white shirt back on," said Stokes last Thursday ahead of the first test.

"He's had a torrid run with injuries, but he's managed a fair bit of white-ball cricket recently.

"The fact that we can now put a structure in place for his red-ball return is a great sign."

Batting at number 10, Archer scored 31 off 34 balls against Durham to help Sussex reach 322-9 at stumps on Sunday and he is likely to bowl later on Monday.