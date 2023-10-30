Ardie Savea named best rugby player of the year

PARIS: New Zealand loose forward Ardie Savea was named World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year on Sunday (Oct 29), despite ending up on the losing side in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final.

Savea was chosen ahead of Irish centre Bundee Aki, South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth and France captain Antoine Dupont, who won the award two years ago.

Savea is the 11th All Black to win the award, which was first introduced in 2001. He had been a finalist in 2019.

His award comes after a stellar season in which he helped New Zealand to win the Rugby Championship and a place in the World Cup final, which they lost 12-11 to the Springboks on Saturday.

Ireland’s Andy Farrell was chosen as World Rugby Coach of the Year while All Blacks winger Mark Tele'a won the award for Breakthrough Player of the Year.