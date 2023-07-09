Logo
Sport

Arendse hattrick helps Boks demolish Australia 43-12
Sport

Arendse hattrick helps Boks demolish Australia 43-12

09 Jul 2023 01:16AM
PRETORIA : Wing Kurt-Lee Arendse scored a hattrick of tries as a South Africa side missing several regulars made it an unhappy return for Australia coach Eddie Jones as the Springboks eased to a 43-12 Rugby Championship win at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Boks were also awarded two penalty tries and got another from flanker Pieter-Steoh du Toit in the bonus-point victory as they dominated the aerial battle and had too much muscle and speed for the vistors, who have now lost all seven of their visits to Pretoria.

There will be few positives for Jones in his first match back in charge of the Wallabies since 2005, though they scored an early try through wing Marika Koroibete and a late one via debutant Carter Gordon, and enjoyed line-out success on both teams' throw.

South Africa sent a number of players to New Zealand this week ahead of their second fixture in Auckland next Saturday, handing a debut to lock Jean Kleyn. They were far from perfect, but still did more than enough for the comfortable win.

Source: Reuters

