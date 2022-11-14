Argentina at the 2022 World Cup: who is in Lionel Scaloni's 26-man squad?

Argentina will be looking to win a third World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here's what you need to know about their squad:

How many players are Argentina allowed to take to Qatar?

* Teams will be able to select up to 26 players for this year's World Cup after FIFA increased the maximum limit for squads by three in June, citing the unusual timing of the tournament as well as the impact of COVID-19.

* Coaches have until Nov. 14 to decide on their final list of 26 players by an 1800GMT deadline.

Who is in Argentina's World Cup 2022 squad?

Argentina's squad was announced on Nov. 11.

* Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate) and Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal)

Aston Villa's Martinez was Argentina's first-choice goalkeeper for much of their qualifying campaign and will likely retain his spot between the sticks in Qatar.

* Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla)

Romero will be one of the first names on the team sheet following a run of impressive performances for Tottenham Hotspur, but the 24-year-old has missed a few games in recent weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Veteran centre back Otamendi and Manchester United's Martinez add solidity and composure to the back-line.

* Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Paredes and De Paul will be crucial in midfield, but Argentina will miss the injured Giovani Lo Celso, who Scaloni said was "irreplaceable".

* Forwards: Paulo Dybala (AS Roma), Lionel Messi (Paris St Germain), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

Messi will lead the line for Argentina as he seeks to add an elusive World Cup winner's medal to his list of accomplishments. Injured forward Dybala also made the cut, despite not playing for his club AS Roma since early October.

What are some notable omissions?

* Argentina will be without services of Lo Celso after the midfielder picked up a hamstring injury last month while playing for Villarreal.

* Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, 18, who has made seven appearances for the club this season, misses out. He was called up by Argentina in March, but is yet to make his senior debut.

Which teams will Argentina face in the group stage?

* Argentina will face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C.

* Argentina will play a warm-up match against the United Arab Emirates on Nov. 16.

What was Argentina's squad at the 2018 World Cup?

* Goalkeepers: Nahuel Guzman (Tigres), Willy Caballero (Chelsea), Franco Armani (River Plate)

* Defenders: Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Federico Fazio (Roma), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Nicolas Taglafico (Ajax), Javier Mascherano (Hebei Fortune), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon), Cristian Ansaldi (Torino).

* Midfielders: Ever Banega (Sevilla), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan), Angel Di Maria (Paris St-Germain), Giovani Lo Celso (Paris St-Germain), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham), Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors), Maximiliano Meza (Independiente), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica).

* Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City).

