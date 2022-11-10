Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Argentina ask European clubs for help in World Cup preparations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Argentina ask European clubs for help in World Cup preparations

Argentina ask European clubs for help in World Cup preparations

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Final - Brazil v Argentina - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - July 10, 2021 Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni reacts REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

10 Nov 2022 01:14AM (Updated: 10 Nov 2022 01:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has asked European clubs not to field any of his players who are not fully fit in league matches before the World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina will be without midfielder Giovani Lo Celso due to a muscle injury suffered playing for his club Villarreal and they are sweating on the fitness of defender Cristian Romero and forward Paulo Dybala.

"The reality is that we are talking to the clubs so that those (players) who are not at 100 per cent do not play their match with the club.... We have been working to see if they can release them but it's difficult," Scaloni told Argentine television from Qatar on Wednesday.

"There will be some (players) who, as a precaution, will not play the last few games, but we know that they are fine and that it is a decision thinking more about what's coming (World Cup) than anything else," Scaloni added.

Sevilla's Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli did not call up internationals Alejandro Gomez and Marcos Acuna for Wednesday's LaLiga clash against Real Sociedad.

Scaloni said he will evaluate "the physical conditions" of his players before announcing his 26-man squad for Qatar.

Argentina begin their World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22. They will also face Mexico and Poland in Group C.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.